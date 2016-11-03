Nov 3 GoPro Inc reported a near 40
percent fall in third-quarter revenue and cut its full-year
revenue forecast, hurt by dwindling demand for its body-mounted
point-of-view cameras.
The company, whose cameras are worn by surfers, skydivers
and other action junkies, said revenue fell to $240.6 million in
the quarter from $400.3 million a year earlier, declining for
the fourth straight quarter.
GoPro also lowered its revenue forecast for the year ending
December to $1.25 billion and $1.3 billion from $1.35 billion
and $1.5 billion.
The company in mid-September launched a new camera model,
the Hero5, as well as its first consumer drone, the Karma, with
investors focused on their reception among consumers over the
upcoming U.S. holiday shopping season.
GoPro's shares closed down 7 percent in regular trading,
with investors spooked by fellow consumer gadget maker Fitbit
Inc' dismal revenue forecast on Wednesday.
Trading in the stock was halted after the bell.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)