April 27 Wearable device maker GoPro Inc
reported a 19.1 percent increase in quarterly revenue
on Thursday, its second straight rise, helped by strong sales of
its flagship cameras and Karma drones.
The company, whose cameras are worn by surfers, skydivers
and other action junkies, said revenue rose to $218.6 million in
the first quarter ended March 31 from $183.5 million a year
earlier.
Net loss widened to $111.2 million, or 78 cents per share,
from $107.5 million, or 78 cents per share.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by
Martina D'Couto)