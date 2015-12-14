A GoPro device featuring 16 cameras, to be used with Google's ''Jump,'' to provide viewers with 360-degree video, is shown during the Google I/O developers conference in San Francisco, California May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

SAN FRANCISCO Once high-flying shares of GoPro (GPRO.O) dropped to a record low on Monday, as the action-camera maker fell further from grace due in part to more modest growth expectations from analysts.

Shares of the maker of video cameras used by surf, ski and skydiving enthusiasts fell 14 percent to $16.46 - down 82 percent from a record high in October 2014.

Buoyed by expectations of stellar growth and technology that would keep it ahead of potential rivals, GoPro's stock price nearly tripled in the four months after its IPO in June 2014.

But the shares, once beloved by Wall Street, have since lost those gains and more, with analysts scaling back their growth estimates and competitors like China's Xiaomi [XTC.UL] offering cheaper alternatives. The stock is now 13 percent below its IPO price.

On Sunday, Morgan Stanley downgraded GoPro to "underweight" from "equal-weight". It said the company's Hero 4 Session cameras have usability problems that limit their appeal to consumers. Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette wrote that sales of the new cameras, which are aimed at everyday use as opposed to extreme sports, were probably suffering as a result.

On Friday, Citi cut its rating on GoPro to "neutral" from "buy", noting that "We got it wrong". Citi analyst Jeremy David also warned of weak demand for the Session camera and he wrote that the device could end up cannibalizing demand for GoPro's more expensive cameras.

Last week GoPro reduced the price of the Session cameras to $199, the second cut since they went on sale in July at $399.

Morgan Stanley cut its forecast for 2016 revenue to $1.6 billion from $2 billion. Less pessimistically, Citi reduced its expectation for 2016 revenue to $2.08 billion from $2.30 billion.

Those more modest estimates come after a warning by GoPro in October that its revenue in the current quarter would come in lower than expected.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Bernard Orr)