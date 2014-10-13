Oct 13 GoPro Inc's shares fell as much
as 16 percent on Monday after a French journalist suggested that
Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher's injuries in a ski accident
last year might have been caused by a wearable camera made by
the company.
"The problem for Michael was not the hit, but the mounting
of the GoPro camera that he had on his helmet that injured his
brain," Jean-Louis Moncet told radio station Europe 1 over the
weekend. (bit.ly/1w2LJD7)
Moncet was reported to have spoken to Schumacher's son,
Mick, but the journalist denied this in a tweet later. (bit.ly/1qVLof5)
Schumacher, a seven-time Formula 1 champion, suffered severe
head injuries in a skiing accident in Meribel in the French Alps
on Dec. 29. Schumacher emerged from a medically induced coma in
June. He has been receiving treatment at home since September.
"We are trying to get more information about the original
report from Jean Louis Moncet. His tweet this morning suggests
the comments didn't come from a family member," GoPro spokesman
Jeff Brown wrote in an emailed response to Reuters.
The company's shares ended down 9.8 percent at $76.67 on the
Nasdaq on Monday. Up to Friday's close, the stock had nearly
quadrupled in value since the company listed on June 26.
Shares of other wearable camera makers also fell, with
Digital Ally Inc closing 12.9 percent lower at $10.41
and Taser International Inc ending 3.2 percent down at
$13.61.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Sai Sachin R in Bangalore;
Editing by Kirti Pandey)