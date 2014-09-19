By Jennifer Saba
| Sept 19
Sept 19 Broadcaster Al Jazeera has gone to court
to fight former U.S. vice president Al Gore over $65 million in
an escrow account that each claims as part of the sale last year
of Current TV to the Qatar-based media company.
In a countersuit filed in the Delaware Court of Chancery on
Thursday, Al Jazeera is seeking to keep the money that Gore and
his former partner Joel Hyatt had sought in a lawsuit filed in
August.
Al Jazeera bought Current TV for an estimated $500 million
in 2013, using the fledgling network to launch a U.S.-based news
channel, Al Jazeera America. The deal was a way for Al Jazeera
to pick up Current TV's agreements with cable and satellite
operators that would give Al Jazeera instant access to American
households.
Al Jazeera rejected claims in Gore's suit that it breached
its contract by trying to improperly access the funds to pay
cable distributors.
In his suit Gore, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for
president in 2000, alleges Al Jazeera unlawfully refused to turn
over tens of millions of dollars in the account to Current TV
shareholders.
The Current TV sale was initially resisted by distributors
including Time Warner Cable and AT&T, which argued
that they had contracted with Current TV and not Al Jazeera.
In the countersuit Al Jazeera said that Gore and Hyatt's
suit "contains outright falsehoods, including fraud and bad
faith claims as well as the false allegation that Gore and Hyatt
had 'serious reservations' about selling their defunct company
to Al Jazeera." The document listed several public remarks made
by Gore and Hyatt praising the deal. Both suits are partially
redacted.
David Boies, the attorney for Gore and Hyatt, said in a
statement, "Our complaint explains how Al Jazeera improperly
tried to use our escrow funds to pay the distributors that it
wants to carry its channel in the U.S.
"After trying to block our clients' request that their
entire complaint be made public, Al Jazeera has now responded by
making false claims to defend its behavior."
In its court filing, Al Jazeera said Gore and Hyatt tried to
strike a "lucrative side-deal" when they were in negotiations to
finalize the transaction. The countersuit alleges that Gore and
Hyatt proposed to be part of an advisory board created by Al
Jazeera and that they would be "paid millions of dollars" if Al
Jazeera increased its subscribers or extended its contracts with
cable operators.
In response Christopher Lehane, a spokesman for Gore and
Hyatt, said in a statement, "News is about trust and their
filing, which we can demonstrably prove is built on factual
misrepresentations and contains outright falsehoods, will
further degrade whatever levels of trust Qatar's Al Jazeera has
as a respectable news organization in the US."
Al Jazeera America, which competes with CNN and Fox News, is
in 55 million households. It has struggled to gain an audience.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Howard
Goller)