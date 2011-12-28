LJUBLJANA Dec 28 Slovenia's largest household appliances maker Gorenje plans to buy back up to 10 percent of its own shares to use as currency for takeovers, mergers or listing abroad, Gorenje said on Wednesday.

"At this time prices of almost all shares on global markets are at a record low level, which presents a serious threat of a possible hostile takeover and at the same time a good opportunity to buy shares," the company said in a statement.

"By acquiring 10 percent of its own shares, the company could again look for good takeover opportunities as it did in the past," it added.

The purchase has to be approved by shareholders at a meeting on Feb. 3.

Shares in Gorenje, which has a market value of 66.8 million euros ($87.3 million), eased 6.7 percent on Tuesday to 4.2 euros in low turnover.

Gorenje said earlier in December it would end 2011 with a group net profit of 9.2 million euros, down from 20 million in 2010 due to lower margins, on sales steady at 1.4 billion. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Will Waterman)