LJUBLJANA, June 28 Slovenia's largest household
appliances maker Gorenje plans to move its entire
production of washing machines, dryers and dish washers from its
Swedish subsidiary Asko and cut some 450 jobs, Gorenje said on
Thursday.
The company said 50 marketing and development jobs would
remain in Sweden after it makes the move to Slovenia in the next
year.
"Asko is in negative figures and its performance is worse
than expected ... while conditions in the household appliances
sector have also worsened since the onset of the global economic
crisis," Gorenje said in a statement.
Gorenje took over Asko in 2010. In March it announced it
would in September move its cooker production from Asko's unit
in Finland to Gorenje's factory in the Czech Republic, cutting
106 jobs.
Shares of Gorenje, which also has a factory in Serbia, lost
0.21 percent to 4.8 euros by the end of trading on Thursday,
before the news was released, while the blue-chip SBI index
fell by 0.68 percent.
