LONDON May 31 Chevron has restarted the first production line at its giant Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in Australia following an outage, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

A failed measurement device in mid-May forced Chevron to idle Train 1 for repair and other routine work which was expected to last about a month.

"Production from Gorgon LNG Train 1 has resumed," a spokesman said.

"Trains 2 and 3 are running normally, and we continue to ship cargoes," he said.

The three-train project can produce 15.6 million tonnes of LNG annually. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)