HONG KONG Nov 6 Swiss fund-of-hedge-funds
manager Gottex will form a joint venture with China's
VStone Asset Management, to further its aim to invest in Asia
and raise capital from the region.
Founded in 2008 by Dr Jiwu Chen, a former chief investment
officer at Fullgoal Fund Management and China Life, VStone will
help Gottex establish a foothold in Asia's biggest economy and
help its global clients get access to China investments.
"The objective is to build out Gottex capability in China
and to be able to provide our investors access to China's
onshore markets across equity, fixed income and private equity,"
Gottex co-founder Max Gottschalk told Reuters.
Gottex managed $5.8 billion at the end of September.
Since 2011, when Gottschalk moved to Asia, Gottex has
acquired a fund of hedge funds and partnered with money managers
in New Zealand and Japan to tap into a growing interest in hedge
funds in the region.
Last month, Gottex said it was partnering with Headland
Strategic, founded by two former executives of Blackstone Group
and Goldman Sachs to back Asian hedge fund
managers with as much as $75 million each.