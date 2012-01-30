* Gottex assets slide to $7.34 bln
* Big pensions funds moving to direct hedge fund investment
ZURICH Jan 30 Swiss fund of hedge funds
manager Gottex said it would slash running costs by 15
percent in 2012 after assets fell by some $1 billion from a year
earlier as some large clients pulled money in order to invest
directly in hedge funds.
The fund's assets under management have fallen to $7.34
billion, less than half the $15.6 billion the company had in
June 2008 before the worst effects of the financial crisis hit.
"Getting money into hedge funds is not an easy task for the
moment," Gottex Chief Executive Joachim Gottschalk said,
referring to fund of hedge funds. "Asset raising is difficult,
though outflows are within normal parameters," he told Reuters.
He said one major headwind for funds of hedge funds is that
many large pension plans are now looking to invest directly in
hedge funds rather than relying on the fund of funds model.
Gottschalk said his company is looking to its managed
accounts and advisory businesses to turn asset flows positive
again. Even so assets in GSS, the fund's managed account
platform, fell for the second consecutive quarter.
"We're looking at monitoring risk for some bigger pension
funds and offering them access to some of the funds universe,"
he said.
Investor demand for managed accounts -- personalised
portfolios which give investors visibility and control over
their assets -- has grown since the financial crisis.
The hedge fund sector in general could struggle to raise
money this year after experiencing one of its worst annual
performances in 2011 when the average fund lost 4.8 percent, the
second negative year in the last four.
Gottschalk also said he saw Asia as the company's main area
of growth, and that Gottex would be prepared to make
acquisitions to expand in the region.
"Asia should be our growth area. With the right people, we
would expand our Asia footprint," he said.
The company's flagship "market neutral" products fell
slightly in 2011 but outperformed the average 4.8 percent loss
suffered by hedge funds during the year, while its credit
strategy and multi-strategy fund returned 3.8 and 3.4 percent
respectively.
Shares in Gottex were down 1.6 percent at 1141 GMT, against
a 0.6 percent fall in the Swiss small and mid cap index.
They have fallen 6 percent this year after plunging 55 percent
in 2011.
Gottex is due to report 2011 results on March 27.
($1 = 0.9188 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto. Editing by Jane Merriman)