ZURICH Dec 16 Fund manager Gottex said
on Monday it would merge with EIM group to create a company with
fee earning assets of close to $10 billion by the first half of
2014.
EIM shareholders will receive up to 14 million newly issued
Gottex shares in the transaction and own approximately 30
percent of the combined group in the transaction, pending
approval from Gottex shareholders and regulators, the firms
said.
Gottex shareholders would own the remaining 70 percent of
the combined group, the two firms said.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)