FRANKFURT, March 19 Germany's corporate
governance commission is on the lookout for a new chairman after
Klaus-Peter Mueller told fellow members he plans to step down
from the post this summer, two people familiar with the
commission's thinking said on Tuesday.
Mueller, who is also supervisory board chairman of
Commerzbank, expects a new chairman to be found by
summer, the sources said. Germany's ministry of justice makes
appointments to the commission, which currently has 12 members.
Mueller has headed the commission for the past five years.
The commission, set up in 2001, created a code of conduct to
make Germany's corporate governance rules transparent for both
national and international investors.
