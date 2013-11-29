* Preferential treatment for government bonds at risk

* Peripheral banks could trim holdings faster

* International investors unlikely to stem tide

By John Geddie

LONDON, Nov 29 (IFR) - Peripheral European countries like Spain and Italy will face a hike in borrowing costs if suggestions by European Central Bank members to remove the preferential treatment for government bonds on banks' balance sheets are imposed.

Under the current system, banks do not have to hold capital against government securities, which are zero risk-weighted, but changes floated this week by senior ECB figures would likely prompt widespread selling in riskier countries that rely heavily on their largely domestic bank buyer base.

"If I felt it was a real risk, it would create massive selling pressure and I would suggest we don't hold BTPs [Italian government bonds], for instance," said Andreas Utermann, global chief investment officer at AllianzGI, which manages assets of EUR322bn worldwide.

ECB governing council member Jens Weidmann said on Monday that ending the preferential treatment of government bonds would contribute to a more stable financial system.

This sentiment was echoed by ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, although he and other ECB members were quick to stress that such discussions would have to happen at an international level through the Basel Committee for Banking Supervision.

The ECB's asset quality review of eurozone banks next year will assign government bonds a zero-risk weighting, but there has not yet been a decision on how they will be treated by the European Banking Authority's accompanying stress tests.

The current blanket policy for government securities considers Germany's Triple A rated bonds to bear the same risks as those of Spain and Italy, rated in the Triple B category just a couple of notches above junk.

Any change to this, however, could prove disastrous for weaker eurozone countries.

VICIOUS LOOP

The financial crisis led to a domestication of bond holdings in countries such as Spain and Italy, as foreign investors started to withdraw. Then the ECB Long-Term Refinancing Operation, which started in 2011 to try to spur bank lending by allowing eurozone banks to post government bonds to the central bank in return for cheap funding, reinforced the link between banks and their sovereigns.

The Spanish treasury said that foreign participation in their debt sales dropped to below 10% in 2012, leaving the country to lean on its domestic banks to manage its mammoth refinancing needs and fund fiscal shortfalls.

Towards the end of last year, however, a promise from the ECB to purchase the bonds of flailing member states encouraged foreign investors to once again take positions in high-yielding European sovereigns.

"It is true that Spanish banks used to be the main players in government debt auctions, but this year we have seen a lot of interest from real money accounts outside of Spain," said Eloy Fontecha, managing director, global fixed income at BBVA.

Statistics from the Bank of Spain show that domestic banks still form the cornerstone of demand for its credit, however. Domestic banks held EUR235bn of its government bonds in August, equivalent to around 40% of the total stock, up from EUR164bn, or 35%, in 2011.

Holdings from non-resident investors have declined by 5% over the period.

Now evidence has emerged that Spanish banks are starting to trim back their government debt holdings as well, of which a large share is likely to be domestic.

Spanish banks sold EUR8.9bn worth of government bonds in October and EUR3.4bn in September, data released by the ECB showed this week.

So far, the market reaction to this trend has been relatively sanguine, and some believe the link between the likes of Spain and its domestic banks is overstated.

"It is not clear that the stability of Spanish government yields are dependent on the holdings of Spanish banks," said Fontecha at BBVA.

Bankers who have worked on sovereign debt placements for the likes of Spain this year, however, are concerned the ECB is playing with fire.

"The consequences would be so drastic for BTPs and Bonos [Spain government bonds] that it is too big a call for policymakers," said one such banker.

CLEAR CUT

The Italian treasury is already resigned to the fact that its domestic banks will likely have to cut holdings.

"It's clear that with the ECB's asset quality review and stress tests Italian banks will have to lower their exposure," Maria Cannata, the head of debt management, said on Rai2 television channel last week.

Cannata also hopes that foreign institutional investors will help to stem the sell-off from domestic banks.

Data from the Bank of Italy, however, show Italian banks held around EUR417bn, or around 25%, of government bonds in circulation at the end of August, up from EUR265bn in 2011, which was around 16%.

Non-resident holdings have dropped by 7% over the same period.

Italy's banks appear to be cutting back sovereign debt holdings at a slower than Spain's, but it is still significant. The ECB recorded a EUR840m decrease in October, after a similar amount of selling in September. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)