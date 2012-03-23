(Refiles to remove local news service codes)
* Demand for new hedging tools driven by spread divergence
and Bund volatility
By Helen Bartholomew
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - With European sovereign risk
dominating global markets, French government bond futures are
set to make a comeback next month. The contracts, referencing
Obligations Assimilables du Tresor with maturities of 8.5 to
10.5 years, are set to begin trading over the Eurex derivatives
exchange on April 16.
The launch adds to the bourse's existing offering of
eurozone government bond futures that includes German Bund
contracts through to 35 years duration, as well as medium and
long-term contracts on Italian BTPs.
For many investors, the growth of a liquid sovereign credit
default swap market has reduced the need for more alternative
hedging tools - hence the limited attempts to re-launch products
that effectively became obsolete when Germany Bunds became the
eurozone debt proxy.
But for investors unable to hold CDS contracts, listed
futures offer a useful alternative, particularly given the
success some hedge funds have had taking short positions on
French government bonds through the CDS market.
"It is a useful tool for people who like to have more
flexibility in their hedging options," said Ciaran O'Flynn,
co-head of European government bond trading at Morgan Stanley,
which will act as a market-maker in the new contracts. "There is
demand in all markets for multiple instruments to trade as this
creates arbitrage opportunities, which can enhance liquidity in
all versions of the market."
The contracts represent a leveraged platform in which to
express views and as a tool for OAT basis trading, while ongoing
concerns over the suitability of German debt as a proxy for the
region could see liquidity shift to French products.
"The French government bond is actually less volatile in
yield terms than most others and it could be argued that it's
one of the best proxies for euro government bond markets these
days," said O'Flynn.
But success will largely depend on dealer participation. "We
think the new contract will be a welcome addition to the Eurex
bond futures family. However, it will need a strong dealer
support network to support liquidity," said RBS derivatives
strategist Brian Mangwiro in a report.
EUROZONE DIVERGENCE
The new French contracts represent the first such
instruments to launch since Eurex reintroduced Italian BTP
futures in 2009 amid speculation that early signs of eurozone
divergence would intensify.
That has certainly been the case, and while the earlier
trend saw core eurozone members such as Germany and France
diverge from peripheral issuers such as Greece and Italy,
divergence within the core group has escalated. Five-year CDS on
the French Republic currently trades at 150bp - more than double
the 65bp spread for Germany. That differential was just 30bp a
year ago.
Further government bond futures markets could be of interest
to investors, though liquidity will be the main determining
factor for future launches.
"It would be useful to have a futures market operational for
all eurozone sovereign bond markets, but realistically some
markets are just not big enough or active enough to justify it,"
said O'Flynn.
"A future can bring more liquidity to a market by creating a
vehicle for basis traders and other relative value traders who
otherwise would not be involved. This promotes liquidity and
likely therefore efficiency, which at the margin tends to
suppress volatility and hence lower the liquidity discount
embedded in underlying bond valuations."
Interest in Italian BTP futures has increased alongside
spread divergence. Since their 2009 launch, more than 5m
contracts have changed hands for average daily volume of 9,287
through 2011.
Open interest in the June expiry for long-dated maturities
(8.5-11 years) is currently 28,707 and a total of 40,000 across
the three separate contracts. However, volumes remain small
compared to Bund futures, which have open interest of over
800,000 in the June expiry for 8.5-10 year maturities.
The French contracts will be similar in structure to Bund
futures to enable efficient hedging as well as spread trading
between the three eurozone products on 10-year government bonds.
"With the introduction of this new contract we are
responding to the great interest shown among market participants
in more customised hedging solutions," said Mehtap Dinc, head of
product development at Eurex. "Moreover, the market for French
government bonds is likely to benefit from the extended
opportunities in basis and repo trading."
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)