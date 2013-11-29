India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
Reuters Market Eye - Government bonds higher, tracking early gains in the rupee.
However, dealers expect some selling ahead of the 140-billion-rupee bond sale.
The yield on the new 10-year bond is flat at 8.72 percent, after falling to 8.70 percent. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield is 2 bps lower at 8.99 percent.
Bond sentiment takes a minor hit after Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram said the government is in no rush to have India included in global bond indexes.
India to release September-quarter GDP data at 1200 GMT. Economic growth probably picked up slightly in the quarter, but weak investment levels have tempered hopes that strong rural demand and a rebound in exports will drive a sustained recovery ahead of elections due early next year.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
The S&P 500 cut earlier losses on Monday to end slightly lower, while the Dow declined for an eighth straight session, as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.