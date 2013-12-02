An employee poses with the bundles of rupee notes inside a bank in Agartala, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Government bonds eased in early trades on Monday, tracking the stronger rupee buoyed by better-than-expected September quarter GDP numbers.

USD/INR higher at 62.30/31 versus its previous close of 62.44/45.

The new 10-year bonds yields were trading lower 2 bps at 8.72 percent. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield down 2 bps at 9.02 percent.

September quarter GDP data, which came in slightly higher than estimates, is unlikely to change any major call on rates.

Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOC.NS), the country's biggest refiner, said it would raise retail prices for diesel by 1 percent, or 0.57 rupees, from Sunday in line with a plan to gradually align them with international prices.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)