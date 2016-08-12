* Year-long rally tipped to end

* Central bank easing untenable

* New "taper tantrum" feared

By Michael Turner

LONDON, Aug 12 (IFR) - Investors in public sector debt who have benefited from central banks' largesse in recent months fear that government debt's plunge deeper into negative-yield territory could end at anytime and that a dramatic sell-off could follow.

UK Gilts due in March 2019 and March 2020 briefly traded below 0% yield for the first time on Wednesday, pushing the amount of negative-yielding government debt in the eurozone and UK to 3.461trn-equivalent, according to Tradeweb figures and IFR calculations.

Since major global economies' central banks began QE, investing in government bonds has mostly been a sure-fire way to make money. But investors now believe they are sitting on a time bomb that is primed to explode.

"It is not sustainable over the long term," Shilen Shah, bond analyst at Investec Wealth & Investment, told IFR. "People are now focused on getting a return of capital, rather than a return on capital."

The Gilt market is the latest government bond bastion to be caught in the negative-yield spiral as it feels the full force of the Bank of England's new round of quantitative easing.

"Gilts were one source of positive yield for relatively risk-averse investors, and now they are another asset that has fallen off the list," said a fixed income investor.

Fears are growing that a recurrence is on the cards of the "taper tantrum" of May 2013, when the Federal Reserve said it was considering easing off of its bond buying programme - a move that sent 10-year US Treasuries rocketing from around 1.4% to almost 3% in less than four months.

"It's a binary market and there could potentially be another taper tantrum," said Shah. "But people have faith that yields are going to continue falling."

The cash price on 10-year German debt has appreciated to 106.403 from 101.891 in February, while Austrian 10-year debt has gone up to 106.910 from 99.941 in the same time frame, according to Thomson Reuters.

For investors, turning away from a market that has provided around five percentage points in returns this year is a difficult call.

"Clearly, this is dangerous," the fixed income investor said. "When it turns, everyone will be looking to sell at the same time. You should try and short things before that."

Some investors think that people should begin selling now, with M&G claiming that it makes little sense to be holding so much negative-yielding debt.

"A guaranteed negative return on an asset held for 10 years seems like far too high a price to pay today for this perceived safety, especially given where the same 'safe' asset has been priced historically, and where it could trade again should risk preference or fundamentals change, even modestly," Craig Morgan, a fund manager at M&G, said in a blog.

"When it's difficult to find any rational reason for buying something, should rational investors be thinking about selling it instead?"

BEGINNING OF THE END

Investors are unsure about what the catalyst might be to bring the house of cards down - though they agree it will happen at some point.

And the outcome would likely be spectacular. Japanese government yields rose sharply after the Bank of Japan underwhelmed at the end of July with little added to its easing policies, plus the shock announcement of a policy review.

Japanese 10-year benchmark bonds soared from an intraday low of -0.276% on July 29 to an intraday high of -0.009% on August 2, according to Thomson Reuters.

One theory among investors is that if increasingly low interest rates continue to eat into bank margins, as they look likely to, then banks could eventually try to recoup some of the losses by applying negative rates to retail deposits, which would likely prompt central banks to begin backtracking.

"At some point, it will make more sense to hold physical cash and buy yourself a strong safe," said the investor.

There is anecdotal evidence of some wholesale institutions already doing this. German insurers claim to have seen a surge in enquiries for physical cash insurance by German banks looking for somewhere else to leave money other than the ECB, which has a -0.4% deposit rate. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Helene Durand and Ian Edmondson)