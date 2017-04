Reuters Market Eye - Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday bought a 4.66 percent stake in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL.NS) from the government of India in a block deal totalling 18.89 billion rupees, BSE Ltd data shows.

LIC bought 114.1 million shares of BHEL at 165.55 rupees each.

With the block deal, the government's stake in the capital goods maker has come down to 63.05 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)