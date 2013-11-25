By Freya Berry
LONDON Nov 25 The British government has sold
student loans with a face value of around 890 million pounds
($1.4 billion) to a private debt purchaser for 160 million
pounds, saying it was struggling to get borrowers to repay their
debts.
The Department of Business said on Monday the sale to Erudio
Student Loans covered loans to around a quarter of a million
students who started courses between 1990 and 1998.
It said the sale would not affect the terms and conditions
of the loans and that a private group would be better placed to
"maximise returns".
Of the loans affected, 46 percent of borrowers were earning
less than the repayment threshold, 14 percent were still
repaying and 40 percent were not paying off the loans in line
with their terms, the government said.
"The sale of the remaining mortgage style student loan book
represents good value for money, helping to reduce public sector
net debt by 160 million pounds," Universities and Science
Minister David Willetts said in a statement.
The sale relates to the remaining 17 percent of so-called
mortgage-style student loans. Two previous sales of
mortgage-style loans in 1998 and 1999 passed 2 billion pounds to
the private sector.
The sale of the loans comes hot on the heels of the
government's public listing of the Royal Mail. Royal
Mail's shares have rocketed by as much as 80 percent since
Britain sold a 60 percent stake in October for 330 pence per
share, sparking criticism from unions and opposition lawmakers
that the banks set the sale price too low.
Erudio Student Loans is backed by a consortium led by
investment fund manager CarVal Investors and debt purchasing
group Arrow Global Limited.
Arrow Global said the deal would raise its student loan
assets to over 1 billion pounds by face value, with the company
seeking to purchase more in future.
The government has said it is looking into selling off all
its outstanding student loan book, with a face value of around
40 billion pounds, but nothing has been settled as yet.
"This is an important step for Arrow Global towards
delivering this year's financial goals and positioning the
business for growth in future years," said Tom Drury, chief
executive officer of Arrow Global, in a statement.