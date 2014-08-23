(Recasts throughout)
By Mark Felsenthal and Edwin Chan
WASHINGTON, D.C./SAN FRANCISCO Aug 22 Todd
Park, President Barack Obama's chief technology officer who
played a role in fixing the flawed Healthcare.gov website, is
moving to a new job recruiting top Silicon Valley talent to
government, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.
Park, a successful tech entrepreneur who became a top
adviser to Obama, will move to the West Coast at the end of the
month as part of a White House team, the source said on
condition of anonymity because it has not been made public.
Park became a political target last fall as Republican
lawmakers tried to assign blame for the glitch-ridden rollout of
the website, the main portal to buy healthcare coverage through
federal exchanges. Park was heavily involved in the effort to
try to fix the bugs.
His move to California signals a growing effort by the
government to try to recruit from Silicon Valley. Earlier this
month, Park helped the White House lure Google engineer Mikey
Dickerson to Washington to take a role bolstering the
government's computer systems.
In his new assignment, Park will help channel ideas from the
tech community, the source added.
It is unclear who will replace Park. The White House has
held discussions with former executives at Google,
LinkedIn and Twitter about a potential
replacement, according to Fortune, which first reported his move
on Friday.
Park was a donor to Obama's 2008 election campaign. He was
recommended for his current job by Aneesh Chopra, Obama's first
chief technical officer.
Moves from Washington into highly paid technology jobs have
often attracted more attention.
Regina Dugan, head of the Advanced Technology and Projects
group at Google was formerly headed the Defense Advanced
Research Projects Agency. Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating
officer at Facebook, was once chief of staff for the U.S.
Secretary of the Treasury.
Technology companies have taken a growing interest in the
workings of Washington, in part because the revelations of
former contractor Edward Snowden about government spying have
affected their businesses.
In turn, the government has been trying to learn from
start-up culture.
Earlier this year, it opened 18F, a digital-services agency
based inside the government's General Services Administration.
It uses open-source code and other technologies that most of the
government has been slow to adopt.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal and Edwin Chan; Editing by Nick
Zieminski, Dan Grebler, Diane Craft and Ken Wills)