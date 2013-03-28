China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
March 28 Fitch Ratings said on Thursday that it sees pressures continuing for local governments in the United States and believes a few more local governments that are not in the headlines could have negative outcomes.
"We see those governments most at risk as having a combination of severely inflexible labor environments, the highest and rapidly growing fixed costs, and the most restrictive taxing limits," Fitch said in a report.
The report said the major pressures on local governments are mainly linked to labor.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.