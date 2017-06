MUMBAI The steel ministry has appointed N.K. Nanda as interim chairman and managing director of the country's largest iron-ore miner, NMDC (NMDC.NS), the company said.

Nanda currently serves as director (technical) at the state-run miner, and will hold the additional charge for three months from January 1, or until appointment of a regular chairman, the company said over the weekend.

Previous chairman Rana Som retired on December 30.

(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)