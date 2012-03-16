People walk at a seafront promenade in the evening at the Nariman Point financial area in south Mumbai March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

The government has cut the interest rate on the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) to 8.25 pct for 2011-12, giving millions of salaried employees lower returns on their retirement fund, media reports said on Friday.

The decrease of 125 basis points, the largest in the past decade, came two days before Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee is to unveil Budget 2012 in parliament, the Economic Times reported.

"We were informed by the labour ministry that a rate of 8.25 pct be declared for 2011-12," Rajesh Bansal, financial adviser for the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

(Writing by Vipin Das M.)