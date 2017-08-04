FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India looking to sell up to 25 percent stake in four defence companies via IPO
#Money News
August 4, 2017 / 3:51 AM / 8 hours ago

India looking to sell up to 25 percent stake in four defence companies via IPO

1 Min Read

A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014..Mansi Thapliyal/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The government of India is considering selling up to 25 percent of its stake in four state-owned companies under the control of the department of defence through an initial public offering, a public notice showed on Friday.

The government has invited proposals for the IPO by 3 p.m. (0930 GMT) on Aug. 18. The government is looking to sell stakes in Mazagon Dock Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been divesting its stake in several public and private companies to meet its 725 billion rupees ($11.38 billion) divestment target during the year to March 2018.

($1 = 63.6900 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Swati Bhat

