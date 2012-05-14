MUMBAI The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) wants Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to overturn the government's decision to defer the hosting of the South Asian Games in Delhi to late 2014.

The sports ministry has said India will not be able to host the Games before the second half of 2014 due to assembly elections in Delhi in 2013 and general elections in the first half of 2014.

While terming the sports ministry's reasons as "flimsy", IOA acting president Vijay Kumar Malhotra said the event, which India is to host by rotation, will be shifted to Nepal if not held in January/February next year.

"The executive committee of South Asian Olympic Council in its meeting has decided that in case Games are not held in India in 2013, they will be allotted to Kathmandu," Malhotra wrote in a letter to Singh.

"Once these are moved out of the country it will be difficult for India to conduct them in near future, given the rotational basis on which Games are allotted."

The South Asian Games, formerly known as South Asian Federation Games, is a multi-sport event held every two years among athletes from eight South Asian countries.

India hosted the Commonwealth Games in Delhi in 2010, a $6-billion event billed as the country's answer to the 2008 Beijing Olympics but it descended into rows over leaking stadiums, filthy athletes' rooms and corruption scandals.

Some members of the organising committee, including IOA chief Suresh Kalmadi, were arrested on charges of inflating tenders worth millions of dollars for equipment used during the Delhi Games.

Sports Minister Ajay Maken said it was difficult for the government to trust the IOA after the corruption charges surrounding the Commonwealth Games.

"Under the current scenario, the IOA is facing flak and has been unsuccessful in removing Suresh Kalmadi even after facing such serious corruption charges," Maken told reporters in Delhi last week.

"It is not possible to trust the IOA and they do not seem competent to hold another big Games where hundreds of millions of rupees will be spent again."

(Editing by Tony Tharakan)