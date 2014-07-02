(Adds Spanish stock market regulator statement)
MADRID, July 2 Spanish wireless network provider
Gowex on Wednesday said its accounts were accurate and
it would soon hire new auditors after its shares dropped about
60 percent in two days on a report from Gotham City Research.
Gotham City Research posted a report on its website on
Tuesday in which it questioned the company's revenue reporting
and the competence of its managers. Reuters was unable to
determine the accuracy of Gotham City's comments.
"The Company confirms that in 2013 it achieved revenues of
182.6 million euros ($249 million) ..., equity of 94.4 million
euros, net cash position of 54.8 million euros and having
accrued 10.5 million euros in income tax," Gowex said in a
statement.
"These figures have been verified by a chartered account
auditor," it added. The auditor that verified last year's
accounts was M.A. Auditores S.L.
Reuters could not reach anybody at M.A. Auditores S.L for
comment.
Spain's stock market regulator said in a statement late on
Wednesday that it had asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) and the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
to provide information about Gotham City Research LLC and its
administrators in order to analyse whether the publication of
its report could constitute a market abuse.
The Comision Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) also
said it was reviewing recent trading in Gowex shares to check if
there had been any breach of market rules.
Gowex, which confirmed its investment and job creation
plans, also said it had requested the submission of tenders to
several "prestigious" audit firms, which it plans to hire in the
coming weeks. It declined to say which audit firms it contacted
and why it would hire a new auditor.
U.S.-based Gotham City Research did not answer repeated
requests for comment from Reuters. Reuters received an email on
Wednesday signed by Gotham City Research in which it stood by
its report.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
