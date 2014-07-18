MADRID, July 18 The auditor of collapsed
wireless networks provider Gowex was freed on bail on
Friday after appearing in Spain's High Court as part of an
investigation into an alleged accounting fraud at the company.
The judge said there were signs of illegal practice in the
work carried out by Antonio Diaz Villanueva for Gowex and that
he had not declared his earnings from Gowex to tax authorities.
Villanueva, from small firm M&A Auditores, said he had
carried out the work legally, court documents showed. He said
his earnings in the past year had been around 300,000 euros
($405,300).
Gowex, listed on Spain's alternative stock exchange, filed
for bankruptcy on Monday two weeks after former chief executive
Jenaro Garcia Martin admitted he misrepresented its accounts for
at least the past four years.
Garcia Martin has been charged with false accounting,
distortion of economic and financial information and insider
trading. Villanueva, responsible for signing off the firm's
accounts, was among nine people beside Garcia Martin to be
charged in connection with the collapse.
The judge said in court documents released on Friday that
there were considerable motives to believe Villanueva was
responsible for falsifying accounting and insider trading.
On Thursday, the investigating judge had issued a search and
detain warrant for Villanueva after he failed to attend a court
hearing.
($1 = 0.7401 Euros)
(Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Mark Heinrich)