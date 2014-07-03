BRIEF-HP declares a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
MADRID, July 3 Trading in shares of Spanish wireless network provider Gowex was suspended on Thursday pending a statement from the company, said the press office of the Mercado Alternativo Bursatil (MAB) on which the firm is listed.
Gowex on Wednesday said its accounts were accurate and it would soon hire new auditors after its shares dropped about 60 percent in two days on a report from Gotham City Research LLC questioning the company's revenue reporting and the competence of its managers.
Spain's stock market regulator said in a statement late on Wednesday that it had asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide information about Gotham City Research LLC and its administrators in order to analyse whether the publication of its report could constitute a market abuse. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Pravin Char)
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
SYDNEY, Jan 24 DUET Group shares have fallen by 5.5 percent over the last week amid growing market concerns the Australian government will block or impose restrictive conditions on Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings' (CKI) $5.5 billion takeover offer for the utilities group.
Jan 24 Australian shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by materials, as a weaker U.S. dollar boosted copper and gold prices.