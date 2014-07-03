(Adds stock market statement)
MADRID, July 3 Trading in shares of Spanish
wireless network provider Gowex was suspended on
Thursday pending a statement from the company, said the Mercado
Alternativo Bursatil (MAB) on which the firm is listed.
Gowex on Wednesday said its accounts were accurate and it
would soon hire new auditors after its shares dropped about 60
percent in two days on a report from Gotham City Research LLC
questioning the company's revenue reporting and the competence
of its managers.
In a statement, the MAB said it had requested Gowex to make
public as soon as possible, and at the latest before the market
opens on Friday, an action plan in relation to the report from
Gotham City Research LLC.
Spain's stock market regulator said in a statement late on
Wednesday that it had asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) and the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
to provide information about Gotham City Research LLC and its
administrators in order to analyse whether the publication of
its report could constitute a market abuse.
