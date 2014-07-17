MADRID, July 17 Spain's High Court said on
Thursday the judge investigating the collapse of wireless
networks provider Gowex had issued a search and detain
warrant for the company's auditor, who had gone missing.
Antonio Diaz Villanueva, from small firm M&A Auditores, is
due to testify in court on Friday as part of an investigation
into an alleged accounting fraud at the firm, but the court said
it had not been able to find him.
The fall of Gowex, which filed for bankruptcy on Monday, was
precipitated nearly two weeks ago by former boss Jenaro Garcia
Martin's admission that he misrepresented its accounts for at
least the past four years.
A small firm listed on the country's alternative stock
exchange, Gowex had previously been hailed as a shining example
of some Spanish companies' ability to beat the odds during a
deep and prolonged economic downturn.
Garcia Martin has been charged with false accounting,
distortion of economic and financial information and insider
trading, and has to come up with 600,000 euros to pay bail,
otherwise he will be jailed.
Villanueva, who was responsible for signing off the firm's
accounts, was among nine people beside Garcia Martin to be
charged in connection with the collapse.
The High Court said on Thursday that financial director
Francisco Manuel Martinez had 15 days to pay bail of 50,000
euros.
It said Garcia Martin's wife Florencia Mate, the former head
of investor relations at Gowex, was out of the country and would
be called to testify on July 28. She has also been charged and
had been due to testify in court on Thursday.
Police raided Gowex's headquarters this week, as ordered by
investigating magistrate Santiago Pedraz, who is leading the
probe. He has asked for Garcia Martin's bank account with Banco
Popular in Luxembourg to be frozen, the High Court said.
(Reporting by Sarah White and Emma Pinedo; editing by Tom
Pfeiffer)