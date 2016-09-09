Sept 9 A federal judge rejected Goya Foods Inc's
bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming it sold canned octopus
products that actually contained cheaper jumbo squid, hoping to
save money because consumers would have trouble telling the
difference.
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh ruled on Thursday that Goya,
the largest Hispanic-owned U.S. food company, must face claims
that it falsely warranted that its products contained octopus
and were fit for use as octopus.
The judge dismissed other claims regarding the "culinary
delicacies" against Jersey City, New Jersey-based Goya,
including for fraud, but said the plaintiff can amend those
claims by adding more specifics.
Goya and its law firm did not immediately respond on Friday
to requests for comment. Lawyers for the plaintiff did not
immediately respond to similar requests.
Luis Diego Zapata Fonseca sued on May 11 in the federal
court in San Jose, California on behalf of purchasers nationwide
and in California of Goya canned octopus in garlic sauce, hot
sauce, pickled sauce or olive oil.
"Independent DNA testing" showed that the cans actually
contained squid rather than octopus, whose prices have risen
because of overfishing, according to the complaint.
Koh said the statements about DNA testing "are plausible on
their face, and would, if true, entitle plaintiff to relief."
The plaintiff and his law firm Bursor & Fisher, a specialist
in false labeling cases, have a similar lawsuit pending against
Vigo Importing Co before a different judge in the same court.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)