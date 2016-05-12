May 12 A new lawsuit accuses Goya Foods Inc of
cheating consumers by selling canned octopus products that
actually contain cheaper, lower quality jumbo squid.
"Independent DNA testing" confirmed that the largest
Hispanic-owned U.S. food company made the switch, according to a
complaint filed late Wednesday in the federal court in San Jose,
California. The lawsuit seeks at least $5 million of damages.
Goya, based in Jersey City, New Jersey, did not immediately
respond on Thursday to requests for comment.
The plaintiff Luis Diego Zapata Fonseca, of Salinas,
California, sued on behalf of purchasers nationwide and in
California of Goya canned octopus in garlic sauce, hot sauce,
pickled sauce or olive oil.
According to the complaint, both fish have similar textures,
making it hard for people to tell them apart, especially when
they are bathed in sauce.
But while octopus prices have risen because of overfishing,
jumbo squid are thriving, and they adapt easily to changing
ocean conditions caused by global warming, the complaint said.
The plaintiff believes Goya "intentionally replaced the
octopus in its octopus products with squid as a cheap substitute
to save money because it knew an ordinary consumer would have
trouble distinguishing the difference," the complaint said.
The lawsuit was filed by Bursor & Fisher, a specialist in
false labeling lawsuits. It did not immediately respond on
Thursday to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)