BRIEF-Panora REIT reports Q1 revenue of 13.5 million lira
* Q1 REVENUE OF 13.5 MILLION LIRA ($3.77 MILLION) VERSUS 13.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
Jan 8 Gozde Gsyo
* Sells 100 percent shares of its unit Karma Tarimsal Uretim to Kerevitas Gida for 21.5 million Turkish lira ($9.33 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.3050 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6,842 LIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 177,619 LIRA YEAR AGO