RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 6 Brazilian private equity
firm GP Investments Ltd has approved a plan to buy
back about 10 percent of its outstanding Class A stock, the
company's board said in a securities filing on Monday.
The company's board said the firm may buy 12.5 million
shares from investors for one year starting Aug. 16. The shares
will be held in the company treasury and the voting rights will
not be used.
The price paid for the shares will be the market price on
the day of purchase for GP Investimentos Class A shares in
Luxembourg and for Brazilian depositary receipts, or BDRs, which
allow investors to trade Class A shares in Sao Paulo. The BDRs
are also included in the buyback.
GP Investments Brazilian-traded shares fell 1.67 percent to
4.13 reais in Sao Paulo trading on Monday before the buyback was
announced. At current market prices, the deal would be worth
about 52 million reais ($25.2 million).
Goldman Sachs Group analyst Carlos Macedo on June 13 trimmed
his price target for GP's Brazilian traded shares to 6.10 reais
from 6.80 reais. The market value of the company's Brazilian
investments has fallen in recent months, he said, adding the
company has faced increased difficulty selling stock.
GP Investments owns shares in companies such as Magnesita
Refratorios SA, a Brazilian refractory tile company
that supplies the steel industry; real estate group BR
Properties SA and hotel operator BHG-Brazil
Hospitality Group SA.
($1 = 2.03 Brazilian reais)
