BRASILIA, March 10 GP Investments Ltd , Latin America's largest private equity firm, has reached a deal with a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi's sovereign fund to secure funding for the purchase of about 70 percent of Brazilian real estate company BR Properties.

GP said in a securities filing on Thursday that THB JV, an indirect subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), has signed a binding subscription agreement with GP Investments unit GPIC as part of the offer to buy a controlling stake in BR Properties, in which Brazilian bank BTG Patcual is a leading shareholder.

GP Investments made a 1.87 billion-real ($470 million) offer for a controlling stake in BR Properties on Dec. 11. Before the offer, BTG Pactual owned 35 percent of Brazil Properties.

BTG Pactual has been selling assets to raise cash and restore investor confidence since the arrest last November of its former chairman and principal shareholder André Esteves. The arrest led some depositors and investors to pull their money from the bank. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Greg Mahlich)