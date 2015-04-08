By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 8 GP Investments Ltd, the
Brazilian firm that financier Jorge Paulo Lemann helped found
two decades ago, may announce plans to raise over $1.5 billion
for four funds involved in private equity, real estate and
infrastructure investments, two sources with knowledge of the
plan said.
Filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
could take place as early as this week since the private-equity
firm plans to tap U.S.-based investors, said the sources, who
requested anonymity because the plans remain private. A public
relations executive managing the GP's media affairs declined to
comment.
GP Investments aims to raise about $800 million
from investors for a private-equity fund, the sources said.
Around $300 million could be obtained for a fund that
invests in Brazilian infrastructure companies and projects,
where a dearth of capital is worsening as the economy slows and
state-controlled banks pare back lending, they added.
The remainder could be sought for two real estate-related
funds, the sources said.
The plans come on the heels of a robust year for fundraising
by buyout firms with a focus on Latin America. Advent
International Corp, Blackstone Group LP's partner in
Brazil and over 50 firms raised a record $10.4 billion for their
Latin American investments last year, according to Latin
American Private Equity and Venture Capital Association data.
Sovereign wealth funds, local and global pension funds, as
well as institutional investors, are deploying more money into
Brazil-related investment vehicles, industry executives told
Reuters this week. As the life cycle of some of its investment
vehicles approach their end, new money could boost GP
Investments' ability to buy new assets, the sources added.
"Usually after a strong year of fund raising comes another
that's not so good, but these guys have a strong track record,
which should help," said one of the sources.
Since its inception in 1993, GP Investments has raised $5
billion from investors. A group of bankers led by Antonio
Bonchristiano and Fersen Lambranho took over from Lemann and
longtime partners Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira in
2003, and have run the firm ever since.
Brazil-born Lemann gained notoriety in recent years after
engineering the purchases of HJ Heinz Co, Kraft Food
Group Inc and Burger King Corp with Telles
and Sicupira through their 3G Capital LP.
Hamilton, Bermuda-based GP Investments has offices in São
Paulo, New York and Zurich. The firm invests in private equity,
real estate and infrastructure, and has stakes in asset manager
BRZ Investimentos Ltda and Swiss investment firm Spice Private
Equity Ltd.
(Editing by Todd Benson and Andre Grenon)