SAO PAULO Oct 26 Brazilian retailer Companhia
Brasileira de Distribuição will have to pay a 150
million reais penalty ($47.5 million) in connection with an
arbitration claim won by Morzan Empreendimentos e Participações.
According to a securities filing from Brazil's largest
retailer on Wednesday, the country's capital markets regulator
ruled that the company will have to make an additional payment
equal to 80 percent of the value already paid to Morzan, which
last year won an arbitration claim related to the acquisition of
Globex Utilidades SA, now called Via Varejo.
The ruling, made on Oct. 25, obliges Brazil's largest
retailer to pay other minority Globex shareholders affected by
the transaction, according to Wednesday's statement.
CBD said it will appeal the ruling.
($1 = 3.1388 reais)
