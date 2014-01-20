SAO PAULO Jan 20 GPA SA, Brazil's largest diversified retailer, tapped Ronaldo Iabrudi as chief executive officer, according to a securities filing Monday.

Iabrudi, a former private equity banker who headed mining company Magnesita SA between 2008 and 2012, was currently the top executive of France's Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie in Brazil. Casino, one of France's largest retailers, is GPA's controlling shareholder.

Iabrudi replaces Enéas Pestana, who ran the São Paulo-based company since March 2010 and tendered his resignation earlier in the day, the filing added.