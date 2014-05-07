(Adds analyst comments, share performance in paragraphs 4-8)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO May 7 France's Casino hired
Morgan Stanley & Co and JPMorgan Chase & Co to
list its global e-commerce platform spanning from Brazil to
Thailand, a person familiar with the plan said on Tuesday, as
the group faces competition from U.S. giant Amazon.com Inc
and Chinese rival Alibaba IPO-ALIB.N.
Casino's Brazilian subsidiary, GPA SA, said in a
securities filing that the group was preparing to combine the
online units for a potential initial public offering in the
United States. According to the source, who requested anonymity
because the plans are private, the preference is for an IPO on
the Nasdaq stock exchange.
The deal would bring new firepower to an e-commerce player
with more than $4 billion in annual sales in France, Brazil,
Colombia, Thailand and Vietnam at a time when major rivals are
expanding their global reach. Shares of Casino rallied almost 3
percent to 91.68 euros in early Wednesday trading in Paris.
The French group, whose full name is Casino Guichard
Perrachon & Cie, said that "a listing of the combined entity on
the U.S. stock market, where many significant Internet
technology players are listed, is being considered to speed up
its development and boost visibility." It did not mention any
advisers for the IPO.
With the plan, Casino "is prioritizing management focus and
alignment for execution over ownership and process
simplification," said Gustavo Oliveira, an analyst with UBS
Securities. "This could drive global collaboration and best
practices sharing, but tangible short-term revenues or synergies
are almost non-existent."
Amazon arrived in Brazil earlier this year with its Kindle
e-reader, and eBay Inc and is launching a site in
Portuguese this week for Brazilian consumers.
Chinese Internet powerhouse Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, which
focuses in Brazil on business-to-business commerce, filed a
prospectus on Tuesday for an IPO in the U.S. that is expected to
raise upwards of $15 billion to expand its business.
The decision to list on the Nasdaq should help lure some of
the world's best technology investment firms into the plan, the
source added. Morgan Stanley has had a leading role for years in
underwriting major technology IPOs.
ACCRETIVE DEAL
The decision comes after Casino undertook a deep
restructuring of its Brazilian businesses following the
departure of long-time partner Abilio Diniz from GPA less than a
year ago.
GPA's press office declined to comment on specifics of its
plans. Casino officials in Brazil could not immediately be
reached for comment. Media representatives for Morgan Stanley
and J.P.Morgan in New York had no comment.
According to the filing, the transaction intends to combine
Casino's e-commerce assets into an international holding company
initially known as NewCo, while seeking to maintain the
efficiencies of its joint e-commerce and bricks-and-mortar
business.
Nova Pontocom, the online unit of GPA, had about $2 billion
in sales last year on websites serving the Brazilian market.
Casino's e-commerce division, Cdiscount, booked 2013 sales of
about $2.1 billion in France and opened websites for Thailand,
Vietnam and Colombia this year.
According to Marcel Moraes, a retail analyst with Deutsche
Bank Securities in São Paulo, the deal "could potentially create
value for shareholders of NewCo by sharing knowledge between the
different platforms and, consequently, accelerating each
region's learning curve." In addition, it would trigger large
purchasing power by boosting scale.
Cdiscount, Casino's e-commerce unit in France, has extensive
expertise in private label products, techniques for sales
conversion and in platforms for the market place, Deutsche
Bank's Moraes said.
According to the filing, GPA and its appliance unit Via
Varejo SA created an independent committee to help
the boards of both companies implement the plan and preserve the
shareholders rights of the subsidiaries.
Veteran banker Eleazar de Carvalho Filho, Luiz Aranha do
Lago and Maria Helena Santana, a former head of securities
industry watchdog CVM, will oversee the committee, the filing
added.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Brad Haynes;
Additional reporting by Gregory Blachier in Paris; Editing by
Ken Wills and Sofina Mirza-Reid)