SAO PAULO Nov 3 GPA SA, Brazil's biggest retailer, said on Thursday the company is considering "strategic alternatives" for its stake in appliance retailing unit Via Varejo SA.

The decision, unanimously approved by GPA's board, is based on the company's need to focus on the food retailing business, according to a securities filing. (Reporting by Ana Mano and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Grant McCool)