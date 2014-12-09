SAO PAULO Dec 9 GPA SA, Brazil's biggest retailer, aims to invest 1.8 billion reais ($692 million) in 2015, in line with capital spending this year, Chief Executive Officer Ronaldo Iabrudi said on Tuesday.

The group aims to open more than 200 stores across all its brands next year, Iabrudi said, adding that real estate negotiations should be easier as commercial rents have eased in many markets.

