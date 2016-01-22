(Adds background on executives, inventory investigation)
SAO PAULO Jan 22 The head of Brazilian
operations and co-chief executive of online retailer Cnova NV
, a subsidiary of France's Casino Guichard Perrachon SA
, has resigned after an investigation of inventory
mismanagement in Brazil.
German Quiroga's resignation "was of a personal nature and
was agreed with management," according to a Cnova statement
released on Friday by Brazil's biggest retailer, GPA SA
, also a subsidiary of Casino.
Emmanuel Grenier, head of French e-commerce site Cdiscount
and Cnova's other co-CEO, will take over as sole chief executive
of Cnova globally and serve as acting head of Cnova Brasil until
a new executive, Flavio Dias, takes over in Brazil, according to
an investor relations officer.
Dias has worked for Dutch electronics group Philips NV
, Brazilian department store Magazine Luiza SA
and was the first executive to run e-commerce for
Wal-Mart Stores Inc in Brazil. He takes over Cnova
Brasil on Feb. 15, according to the release.
Quiroga's departure comes about a week after Cnova said it
may have over-reported its net revenue by 110 million reais ($26
million) through December due to irregularities in product
management at its Brazilian distribution centers.
The news triggered write-downs and an independent probe that
also turned up accounting irregularities.
