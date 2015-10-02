SAO PAULO Oct 2 Brazilian retailer GPA SA on Friday announced Peter Paul Estermann as the new president of its Via Varejo home appliances unit.

Estermann, who previously served as GPA's vice president for infrastructure and strategic development, will replace Libano Barroso, according to a securities filing.

Barroso will take on a new role as vice president of operations at GPA, according to the filing. (Reporting by Asher Levine)