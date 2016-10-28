BRIEF-Sears Holdings says One World informed co of their intention to file lawsuit against co - Blog
* Says One World has informed co of their intention to take the step of filing a lawsuit against co - Blog
(Corrects to read loss of 308 mln, paragraph 2)
SAO PAULO Oct 28 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (GPA), Brazil's No 1 retailer by sales, missed forecasts with a widened third-quarter net loss, a securities filing showed on Friday.
The loss of 308 million reais ($97.3 million) was much larger than the loss of 65.52 million forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.
The company was hit by a slump in sales of non-food items at its online appliance retailer CNova which fell 38.3 percent.
Consolidated sales across of all departments rose 4.4 percent to 15 billion reais.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 4.2 percent to 503 million reais, above the 452.75 million expected by analysts.
($1 = 3.1645 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely)
May 15 The Cleveland Cavaliers and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co have reached an agreement that will place the company's "Wingfoot" logo on players' jerseys starting in the 2017-18 season, the two Ohio-based organizations said on Monday.