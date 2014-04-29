UPDATE 1-Apple in talks to launch money-transfer service - Recode
April 27 Apple Inc has held talks with payments industry partners about launching a money-transfer service, technology news website Recode reported on Thursday.
SAO PAULO, April 29 Brazil's biggest retailer, GPA, posted a 23 percent rise in first-quarter net income from a year earlier to 338 million reais ($152 million), according to a Tuesday filing.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 22 percent to 1.05 billion reais.
($1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Bernard Orr)
April 27 Apple Inc has held talks with payments industry partners about launching a money-transfer service, technology news website Recode reported on Thursday.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: