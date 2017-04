SAO PAULO, July 23 GPA SA, Brazil's biggest retailer, posted a second-quarter profit of 358 million reais ($162 million) on Wednesday, beating an average estimate of 265 million reais in a Reuters survey of analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, was 1.09 billion reais, in line with expectations.

($1 = 2.21 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chris Reese)