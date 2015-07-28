SAO PAULO, July 28 GPA SA , Brazil's biggest retailer, posted a second-quarter net loss of 30 million reais ($9 million), down from a net profit of 358 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

Net income in the group's food retail division fell 44 percent to 102 million reais, below an average forecast of 110 million reais in a Reuters poll of analysts.

($1 = 3.3562 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Christian Plumb)