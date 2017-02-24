SAO PAULO Feb 24 Brazil's largest diversified retailer GPA SA reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 29 million reais ($9 million) on Friday, falling short of forecasts for a first profit in seven quarters.

The consolidated net loss for the company narrowed sharply from a loss of 384 million reais a year earlier but was well below a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of a profit of 111 million reais. ($1 = 3.06 reais) (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by David Clarke)