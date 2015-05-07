(Adds details of earnings)
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO May 7 Brazil's biggest retailer, GPA
SA, posted a 21 percent drop in first-quarter profit
due to soft demand and increased administrative costs from a new
online division.
Net income attributable to shareholders fell to 192 million
reais ($63 million), down 21 percent from a year earlier,
according to a securities filing on Thursday, missing an average
forecast of 246 million reais in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Recently formed e-commerce unit Cnova, which runs
online retail globally for GPA's controlling shareholder Casino
, more than doubled revenue from a year earlier but
added significant administrative expenses.
GPA said the cost of sales and administration rose 17
percent from a year earlier due to the incorporation of Cnova's
international operations, as well as higher electricity costs in
Brazil and new store openings.
Sales from new stores and Cnova helped to lift net revenue
15 percent from a year earlier, but revenue at stores open for
at least 12 months showed weakening demand. Same-store sales
rose just 4 percent in GPA's food division and fell 2 percent in
appliance and furniture unit Via Varejo SA, despite
an 8 percent rise in consumer prices from a year ago.
High inflation and rising unemployment has put Brazilian
shoppers on edge this year, dragging consumer confidence to
record lows as Latin America's largest economy verges on
recession.
GPA's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a measure of operating profit, fell 10 percent to
949 million reais, below a forecast of 1.04 billion reais.
The group also cautioned that Cnova's explosive growth would
moderate over the course of the year as its business matures.
Setting aside currency variations, net sales from April to
December should grow 19 percent from the same period of 2014,
plus or minus 1.5 percentage points, GPA said in the filing.
($1 = 3.03 Brazilian reais)
