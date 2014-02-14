SAO PAULO Feb 14 GPA , Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, expects profit margins at its supermarkets to remain stable this year, Chief Executive Officer Ronaldo Iabrudi said on a Friday earnings call.

The gross profit margin of GPA's food retail unit fell 1.0 percentage point from a year earlier to 25.7 percent in the fourth quarter, the company reported on Thursday. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell to 6.5 percent of revenue, down from 8.7 percent a year earlier.

GPA plans capital spending in 2014 similar to 2013 levels, Iabrudi added.